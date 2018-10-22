Woman, 35, fatally stuck by vehicle in Chicago Heights hit-and-run

A 35-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Officers responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a person struck by a vehicle and found Vanesa Espinoza of Hammond, Indiana on the ground in a field just north of 1000 E. 14th St., according to Chicago Heights police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Paramedics attempted to treat Espinoza, but she was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

The vehicle that struck Espinoza left the area and has not been located, police said.

An autopsy Monday found she died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Police were continuing to investigate the incident Tuesday. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (708) 756-6422.