Woman, 60, dies after being assaulted in Robbins

A 60-year-old woman died after being assaulted Friday afternoon in south suburban Robbins.

Victoria Davis was attacked about 1:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of 136th Place, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She was later pronounced dead at 3:38 a.m. Saturday.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found Davis died of multiple injuries from the assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said. She lived in the same block as the incident.

Robbins police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on her killing.