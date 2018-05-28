Woman, 82, beaten to death in Chicago Heights

An 82-year-old woman was beaten to death Sunday afternoon in south suburban Chicago Heights.

Australia Landingham was assaulted at 5:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Halsted, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Landingham was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. She lived in the same block as the attack.

An autopsy conducted Sunday found she died from multiple blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago Heights police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.