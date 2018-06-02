Woman accidentally fires gun, shoots self in hand in Back of the Yards

A woman was handling a weapon when it accidentally discharged, striking her in the hand Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 18-year-old woman was wounded at 9:51 p.m. in the 700 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was in good condition, police said.

The gun that she fired had not yet been found, police said.

No charges were pending against the woman, police said.