Homeless woman beaten to death while sheltering in Evanston church doorway: cops

Police were investigating after a person was found dead at First United Methodist Church in Evanston. | Evanston police

A woman whose body was found Monday morning at a church in north suburban Evanston was beaten to death, officials have determined.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found dead shortly before noon in an alcove of First United Methodist Church near Hinman Avenue and Church Street, according to Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

An autopsy Tuesday determined she suffered blunt-force injuries to her head and her death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Investigators believe she sought shelter in the alcove for the night and was attacked and beaten there with an object, according to Glew. She had been dead for “quite some time,” possibly up to 24 hours, by the time she was found.

Detectives planned to canvas the neighborhood for a second time on Tuesday night, Glew said.

The woman, whose exact age was not immediately known, appeared to be “transient or homeless,” Glew said. So far, detectives have not been able to locate her family.

The woman’s body was reported by a passerby who noticed her in the alcove early Monday morning and then saw she was still there about 11:30 a.m.

Glew said the death appeared to be an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Evanston police at (847) 866-5000.