Woman charged with fatal Antioch hit-and-run crash

A woman has been charged with driving away after hitting and killing a pedestrian with an SUV in June in north suburban Antioch.

Abby C. Hansen, 18, was indicted Sept. 12 on a felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. She is accused of driving away from a fatal crash that left 52-year-old Brett Beckett dead in Antioch.

Deputies responded about 9:30 p.m. on June 9 to the area of West Grass Lake Road and North Sunset Drive and found Beckett suffering from critical injuries, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices.

He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy Monday found he died of multiple traumatic injuries from being struck by a vehicle.

Hansen, who was allegedly driving the 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara the hit him, took off before investigators arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies later located the SUV, which had damage consistent with the crash, at an Antioch body shop and processed it for evidence.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man took off before deputies arrived at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Hansen, who lives in Lake Villa Township, was arraigned on Wednesday and was issued a $75,000 personal recognizance bond, authorities said. Her next court date was scheduled for Nov. 27.