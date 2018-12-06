Woman charged with forgery, stealing $400k from job at Hinsdale dentist’s office

Bail was set at $300,000 for a Crest Hill woman charged with forging checks and stealing from her employer in west suburban Hinsdale.

Roxana Dusanek, 56, allegedly stole more than $400,000 from a dental office where she worked as a part-time bookkeeper, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Dusanek allegedly created a stamp of her employer’s signature and applied the stamp to hundreds of unauthorized checks made out to herself or her business, IMC Services Group, LLC., and sent unauthorized payments from her employer’s bank account to her business’ bank account between Feb. 13, 2014 and June 23, 2017, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Dusanek was charged with six felony counts of forgery, two felony counts of theft in excess of $100,000 and one felony count of continuing financial crimes enterprise, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Dusanek appeared at a bond hearing Thursday morning and is scheduled to appear in court again Dec. 19.