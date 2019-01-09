Woman fatally shoots parents, herself in Michigan City, police say

A woman fatally shot her parents in northwest Indiana before killing herself, according to Michigan City police.

Police responded at 2 p.m. Monday to a home in rural Michigan City to a 911 call by a “distraught relative”, Michigan City Police Sergeant Chris Yagelski said in a statement.

Officers found the bodies Barbara Evans, 71, Walter Evans, 73, and Tammy Evans, 48, Yagelski said.

Police determined that Tammy shot her parents, Barbara and Walter, at a home in the 6800 block of Meer Road and remained in the residence for several days, authorities said.

Tammy eventually shot and killed herself in a separate area of the residence, Yagelski said.

Police found a handgun, spent bullet casings and a handwritten note, according to Yagelski, who did not comment on a motive for the shooting.

Tammy Evans was the youngest of three children, police said.

The LaPorte County Coroner did not respond to a request for details.