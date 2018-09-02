Woman fatally struck by car on I-65 in NW Indiana

A woman was killed early Sunday when she was hit by a car on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on I-65 near Remington, according to Indiana State Police.

A preliminary investigation found that a southbound 2007 Mercury Sable hit the woman, causing the driver — 27-year-old Rahsul Valentine, of Lafayette, Indiana — to lose control of the car and veer off the roadway into a ditch, state police said.

Valentine, who initially thought he struck a deer, had crashed into the woman, who was thrown into his passenger side window before coming to a rest on the inner shoulder of I-65, state police said. Valentine and his passenger weren’t injured.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. She had no identification or belongings with her, and investigators were unable to find an unattended vehicle during a search of the area.

The woman is described as a black female, thought to be in her 20s, weighing less than 100 pounds with cornrows and several tattoos, including ink on her upper thigh and upper back near her shoulders, state police said. She was wearing a strapless summer dress without shoes.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, state police said.

Valentine was taken into custody on three active warrants from different jurisdictions in Indiana, state police said. One of the warrants was for failing to appear in court on a domestic battery charge in Howard County, while the others were for driving as a habitual traffic violator in Madison County and Lafayette.

He was also cited for driving as a habitual traffic violator after Sunday’s fatal crash, state police said.