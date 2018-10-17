Woman found dead with stab wound inside Gary home

A woman was found stabbed to death Tuesday night inside a home in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called at 10:52 p.m. to perform a welfare check on the resident of a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street in Gary, according to a statement from Gary police. They arrived to find the home secured and could not immediately get inside.

A family member was eventually called to come and let the officers into the home, where they found 34-year-old Mary Rawson dead with a stab wound, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The incident remained under investigation and anyone with information was asked to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) CRIME-GP.