Woman found shot to death in Gary

A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Police were called about shots fired at 5:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of West 10th Place in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police. Officers arrived to find the woman with a gunshot wound to the face.

The Lake County coroner’s office said she died of the wound and her death was ruled a homicide.

She has not been identified, but police said she was a “young adult” in her 20s or 30s.

The coroner’s office described her as a white woman with gray eyes and shoulder-length brown hair who was found wearing Seven7 brand jeans, black and pink Avia shoes and a gray Purdue sweatshirt.

She had multiple tattoos including the name “KAYLA” on her left foot, a rose on her lower ankle, a tribal tattoo on her lower back and multi-colored stars going from her mid-back to her neck, the coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kris Adams with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3852 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) 274-6347.