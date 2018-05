Woman found strangled to death in West Garfield Park

A woman was found strangled to death Friday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was found unresponsive at 6:27 p.m. in a yard in the 4500 block of West West End Avenue, according to CHicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The woman had not yet been identified.

An autopsy Saturday ruled the death a homicide by strangulation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Area North detectives were investigating.