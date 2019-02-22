Woman gets 12 years for role in Elgin kidnapping, beating

A woman was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for her role in a kidnapping and beating of someone in northwest suburban Elgin.

Megan Lino, 22, of Carpentersville, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a felony count of home invasion, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Six people are now convicted in the Feb. 26, 2016 incident, in which they kidnapped the victim from her Elgin and beat her, prosecutors said.

Lino and the others, plus a sixth person who was tried in juvenile court, brought her to an Elgin apartment and burned her with lit cigarettes, held her against her will and continued to beat her, prosecutors said.

Lino is eligible for day-to-day sentencing, and receives 232 days of credit for time spent in Kane County Jail, prosecutors said.