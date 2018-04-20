Woman killed in Lake View hit-and-run crash

Surveillance image of a red Jeep Renegade wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash April 19 in the 3300 block of North Halsted. | Chicago Police

A 56-year-old woman was struck by an SUV and killed Thursday night in Lake View.

Dorata Gieslinska was crossing the street west about 9 p.m. in the 3300 block of North Halsted Avenue when she was struck by a red Jeep Renegade with four doors, which fled south, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gieslinska, who lived on the Northwest Side, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy Friday found she died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

Police released photos of the car Friday morning and are asking anyone with information to call the CPD Major Accidents Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.