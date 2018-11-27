Woman killed in Sauk Village shooting

A woman was shot to death Saturday afternoon in south suburban Sauk Village.

Officers were called about 2 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of Sauk Trail, according to a statement from Sauk Village police. They arrived to find a 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Witnesses gave investigators the description of a vehicle connected to the shooting, police said. Officers found the vehicle and surrounded a home on Carriage Avenue that was “associated with the suspect vehicle.”

Multiple people inside the home were taken into custody, and charges have since been filed against three juveniles, police said.

One of them was charged with three counts of failure to appear in court on warrants for attempted murder, aggravated assault and unlawful use of a weapon related to an incident in Ford Heights, police said.

Another was charged with aggravated assault for a Sauk Village incident; aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with a Chicago Heights investigation; and two burglary charges from a Cook County sheriff’s office investigation, police said.

The third juvenile was charged with murder for an incident in Matteson and aggravated discharge of a firearm for a Chicago Heights investigation, police said.

The fatal Sauk Village shooting remained under investigation by local police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force