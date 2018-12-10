Woman missing from South Shore for more than 3 months

Police are looking for a woman who has been missing for more than three months from the South Shore.

Michelle Smith, 50, is missing from the 7600 block of South Eucild Avenue. Her family and friends have not seen or heard from her since Sept. 3, according to Chicago police.

She last made contact through a text message, police said.

Smith is described as a 5-foot-2 black woman weighing 127 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 747-8274.