Woman pushed onto Red Line tracks at Belmont station seriously injured

Surveillance photo of a man suspected of pushing a 48-year-old woman onto the Red Line tracks at the Belmont Station Sunday | Chicago Police

A woman was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when a man she didn’t know pushed her onto the train tracks at the CTA Red Line Belmont station in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago Police.

The 48-year-old woman was standing on the platform at 4:07 p.m. when she confronted a man who was publicly urinating on the tracks. When she turned to walk away the man pushed her down onto the tracks, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-9 black man between the ages of 35 and 50-years-old, weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a black and camouflage jacket, dark sweatpants with a white Puma logo and a green Chicago Cubs baseball hat at the time of the attack, police said.

The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Medical Center where she was in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8261.