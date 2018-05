Woman robbed at gunpoint in Old Town

A woman was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The 26-year-old woman was walking home about 3:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of N. Orleans when two males she didn’t know walked up to her, showed a handgun and robber her, according to Chicago Police.

The woman then ran into the street for help and the robbers ran away, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.