Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Englewood

An armed person sexually assaulted and robbed a woman Monday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old woman was walking about 1:50 p.m. in the 500 block of West Englewood Avenue when a male suspect drove up, pulled out a handgun and ordered her to enter his vehicle, according to Chicago Police. He then sexually assaulted and robbed her.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot, 170-pound man with a short fade haircut and a dark complexion, police said. He was wearing a black and white snap-back cap, a white T-shirt and dark blue jeans.

He was driving an older-model, four-door dark gray Buick, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.