Woman seriously wounded after drive-by shooters fire at home in Harvey

Police investigate a shooting about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 in the 14600 block of South Myrtle Avenue in Harvey. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A woman was seriously wounded Saturday afternoon in a shooting in south suburban Harvey.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was inside a home when a dark colored car pulled up in front of the house and some opened fired about 3 p.m. in the 14600 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Sean Howard, spokesperson for the city of Harvey.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was in serious condition, but was expected to survive, Howard said.

There were at least two males in the car that shots were fired from, Howard said.

Officers counted more than 20 bullet holes in the house, Howard said.