Woman sexually assaulted, robbed on West Side Blue Line train

A woman was sexually assaulted on a Blue Line train bound for the Loop Monday afternoon, according to a newly issued alert from Chicago Police.

About 3:10 p.m., a 41-year-old woman got on an eastbound Blue Line train at the Oak Park Avenue station, police said. Soon after, a male who got on the train at the Forest Park station attacked her from behind.

He knocked her to the ground, sexually assaulted her, and then robbed her of her iPhone and cash, police said.

After the attack, he got off the train at Cicero. He then rode a westbound train to the Austin station, police said.

The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a gray and blue Columbia jacket. He wore blue jeans and gym shoes with green laces, police said.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.