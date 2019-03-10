Woman shoots man after he attacks her during argument in Loop: police

A woman shot a man in his leg Sunday morning after he started beating her during an argument in the Loop, police said.

The pair was arguing at 10:54 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Clark when the man started battering the woman, according to Chicago police. The woman then opened fire, striking the man in the leg.

He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in an unknown condition.

Their ages weren’t immediately known.

The incident may have been domestic in nature, police said. It was unclear whether either person would be charged.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.