Woman shot in neck while riding in vehicle in Austin: police

A woman walked into Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound early Wednesday after being shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago Police.

The woman said she was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound about 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Cicero when she was shot in the neck. She was not sure where the shots came from, police said.

Her condition had been stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.