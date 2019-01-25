Woman shot inside Gary home

A woman was injured in a shooting Thursday night in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called at 11:19 p.m. for reports of a gunshot victim in the 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street in Gary, Indiana, according to a statement from Gary police.

Residents told investigators they were in the home when they heard gunfire outside, police said. When the shooting stopped, they found the 36-year-old woman in the living room area with a gunshot wound to the back.

The woman was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary before being transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at (219) 881-1210 or the crime tip line at (866) 274-6347.