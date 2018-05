Woman shot, killed in Gresham

A woman was shot and killed at 8:39 p.m. in the 800 block of West 76th | Nader Issa

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back of the head and killed Saturday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman was walking down the street when a male walked up behind her and shot her in the head at 8:39 p.m. in the 800 block of West 76th, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.