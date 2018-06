Woman shot multiple times in West Chatham

A woman was shot multiple times Saturday evening in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 30-year-old woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso at 6:42 p.m. in the 8300 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. Area South detectives were investigating.