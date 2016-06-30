Woman shot, seriously wounded in Chatham
A woman was shot and seriously wounded Thursday evening in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
The 34-year-old was shot in the hip at 6:48 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police.
She was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The woman was not cooperating with investigators.