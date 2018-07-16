3 shot to death Sunday morning in Gary

Three people were fatally shot Sunday morning in two separate shooting incidents in Gary, Indiana.

The first shooting left a 27-year-old Hammond woman dead. Police responded about 4:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Central Avenue and found Heather Talley with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Gary Police and the Lake County Coroner.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was ruled a homicide, according to authorities. Talley was a resident of Hammond.

Hours later, two men were shot to death in area of 9th Place and Harrison Street.

About 8:10 a.m., officers responded for a report of a suspicious vehicle and found two men inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds, police said.

The Lake County Coroner pronounced the two males dead at the scene. Their identities and ages were not released.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call detectives at (219) 755-3855.