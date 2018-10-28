Woman shot to death in Gary

A woman was shot to death early Saturday in Gary, Indiana.

The woman, whose name and age were unknown, was found shot to death at 3:08 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West 47th Avenue, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office was called to Northlake Methodist Hospital at 600 Grand Street. Her death was ruled a homicide, officials said.

The woman had several tattoos, including the words “Mrs. Millard” on her right upper arm and “R.I.P. Mania” between her shoulder blades, a rose on her upper left arm and a sun around her belly button, officials said.

It was unclear where the woman lived or where on her body she was shot.