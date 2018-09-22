Woman stabbed multiple times in Deerfield domestic incident

A woman suffered “significant injuries” in a domestic-related stabbing Friday afternoon in north suburban Deerfield.

Deerfield police responded about 3:40 p.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Peachtree Lane and found the 53-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, according to a statement from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

She was taken to a local hospital with significant injuries, according to the statement.

The initial investigation indicated that that the woman was stabbed during a domestic incident that involved her and a family member, the task force said.

Additional details would be released as they became available.