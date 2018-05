Woman stabbed in Marquette Park

A woman was stabbed Saturday night in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 29-year-old woman was stabbed at 6:46 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Campbell, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

The circumstances of the stabbing were not known. Area Central detectives were investigating.