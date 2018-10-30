Lawsuit alleges United Airlines staff ignored in-flight sexual assault

Katie Campos noticed the man coming down the airplane aisle right away — he was staggering and reeked of booze.

And then Michael Hildebrand sat down beside her. In that cramped, darkened cabin, Campos — traveling with her fiancee — endured a hellish 50 minutes, her attorney alleged Tuesday.

Hildebrand repeatedly grabbed Campos’ crotch, while flight attendants with Chicago-based United Airlines did nothing to protect her, Campos alleges in a suit filed this week in the Circuit Court of Cook County.

“They had a duty to protect Katie that day, and they failed miserably. And now she will suffer the consequences of this the rest of her life,” her attorney, Craig D. Tobin, told reporters in his downtown office.

Campos did not appear with Tobin, in part, because she remains terrified of flying, her attorney said.

Campos’ nightmare flight unfolded Dec. 19, 2017, while she and her fiancee were traveling from Newark, New Jersey, to Buffalo, after celebrating their engagement in the Bahamas. The flight home to Buffalo was delayed seven hours.

Before he boarded the flight, Hildebrand — who has since pleaded guilty in federal court to a misdemeanor for assaulting Campus — downed $180 worth of alcohol at an airport restaurant, according to the lawsuit.

The airline had a right and a duty to refuse to allow Hildebrand to board the plane, Tobin said.

“From the beginning through the end, there was just one misstep, one error after another, that simply exacerbated her pain . . . ” Tobin said.

When Hildebrand sat down, he started harassing another woman in Campos’ row, touching her face and asking to kiss her, according to the suit. After she repeatedly told him to stop, Hildebrand turned his attention to Campos and grabbed her crotch, the suit alleges.

Campos then shoved Hildebrand’s hand away and ordered him to stop touching her, the suit states. Hildebrand ignored Campos, forcing his hand between her legs, insisting at one point he wasn’t touching her, according to the suit.

After fending him off for a third time, Campos left her seat and notified the flight crew of the assault, according to the suit. When she told the flight attendants she wanted to be seated elsewhere and urged them to check on the other woman in her row, they “ignored her terrified pleas and directed her to return to her seat next to Hildebrand.”

The suit claims the flight attendants ultimately seated Campos across the aisle and one row behind Hildebrand when she refused to sit next to him. The flight crew also allowed the other woman to move directly behind Hildebrand after she said his behavior was making her “severely uncomfortable.”

Nevertheless, both women were still within reach of the 230-pound Hildebrand, according to the suit. As a result, Hildebrand continued to assault and harass both women and targeted Campos’ fiancee, who was seated across the aisle from him.

At one point, Campos pushed her call button for help, the suit claims. Instead of coming to her aid, flight attendants used the intercom to remind passengers that their call buttons should only be used during an emergency.

In a statement, United said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. Sexual harassment, inappropriate behavior, intimidation or predation have absolutely no place anywhere in our society — including in our industry and on our aircraft. That’s why we moved our customer to a different seat after learning of this customer’s behavior and our pilot requested that local law enforcement meet the aircraft on arrival in Buffalo, after which authorities removed the customer from the flight. We have also permanently banned the perpetrator from our flights. Last year, we strengthened our training for flight attendants to recognize, address and respond to instances of sexual harassment on board our aircraft and will continue to adapt and enhance this training moving forward.”

The suit contends United had no policy in place to deal with Hildebrand’s behavior. In addition, the airline hadn’t trained the flight staff to handle sexual assault and harassment, something a flight attendant acknowledged to Campos, according to the lawsuit