Woman wanted for abducting 5-month-old son in Austin

Police are looking for a woman who is wanted for abducting her 5-month-old son Sunday from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Mary N. Johnson, 38, is wanted for the abduction of her son, Ryan Johnson, who was last seen on April 29 in the 4800 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police.

She is known to frequent the western part of the Austin neighborhood, police said.

A child protection warrant was active as of Tuesday night and officers were advised to take Mary Johnson into custody and bring the baby to Department of Child and Family Services at 5001 S. Michigan Avenue if the pair were found, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU Detective Jose L. Diaz (312) 744-8266.