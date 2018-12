Woman who escaped police custody caught Sunday

A 19-year-old woman who escaped police custody Friday was caught Sunday evening, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

Alicia Gines was picked up at Harlem and Archer avenues at about 7 p.m. Sunday, authorities said, after she fled a courtroom Friday morning at Leighton Criminal Courthouse, where she was awaiting a hearing, the sheriff’s office said.

No further information was available Sunday night, authorities said.