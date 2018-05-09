Woman who hurled racial slurs at officer charged with driving drunk in Riverside

A Tinley Park woman who drove drunk and directed racial slurs toward a police officer was charged Saturday in west suburban Riverside.

Taylor N. Bishop, 26, of the 15900 block of Olcott Avenue, made several racial comments to the arresting officer after she was found passed out behind the wheel of her car, including asking the officer “Are you Chinese? You kinda look Chinese, sorry. My condolences for your little squinty eyes,” according to Riverside Police.

Bishop was charged with drunk driving, illegally parking on a roadway and improperly operating a vehicle and not having insurance, police said.

Bishop was found asleep behind the wheel of her car, with the keys in the ignition, at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of East Burlington Street and North Cowley Road, police said.

Bishop’s car, a 2012 Honda, was illegally parked and facing the wrong direction on the road when officers spotted her. Tire tracks that went up over the parkway and made impressions into the muddy grass that showed that Bishop drove her car off the road before she stopped, police said.

The officer who approached Bishop smells alcohol on her breath. When asked to get out of the vehicle, she stumbled and almost fell into the road before failing a sobriety test, police said.

Bishop told the officer she lived just down the road, which wasn’t true. She believed she was 25 miles away in Oak Lawn.

While being taken to the booking area, police said Bishop made several unsolicited comments about the officer being Chinese, though he was not Chinese. She also failed to take a breathalyzer test and was described by police as “belligerent and argumentative.”

A passenger in the vehicle, another intoxicated female, was not charged.