Man charged with DUI in fatal Woodridge crash

A man has been charged with DUI for a crash that left another man dead Monday afternoon in west suburban Woodridge.

The crash, which involved a light-duty box truck and two passenger vehicles, happened about 4 p.m. at Joliet and Davey roads in Woodridge, according to a statement from Woodridge police.

The driver of one of the passenger vehicles, 27-year-old Zachary Perry, was killed in the crash, police said. He lived in Addison.

The driver of the other passenger vehicle, 30-year-old Pablo Perez, was taken to a hospital and was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

Perez was being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility and was expected to appear in court on Tuesday, according to Will County sheriff’s office records.

The driver of the box truck was not cited, police said. The crash remained under investigation by police and the Felony Investigative Assistance Team.