Zion man, 59, dies in bike accident on IL-173: police

A Zion man was died after he was struck by a vehicle Friday morning in the north suburb, police said.

At 8:15 a.m., the 59-year-old was biking on Illinois Route 173 just east of Green Bay Road, according to Zion police. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

The Lake County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperating with investigators, police said. Zion police and the Major Crash Assistance Team were investigating the incident.