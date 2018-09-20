A north suburban man wanted for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Illinois girl over the summer at a Wisconsin motel was arrested Wednesday.

Stephen Smith, 61, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl in July at the Bluebird Motel, 779 Sheridan Road in Somers, Wisconsin, according to a statement from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Smith was named as a suspect in the assault in August but cut off a GPS ankle monitor to avoid arrest, the sheriff’s department said. Investigators received a tip Wednesday that he was staying at the Value Inn Motel at 7221 122nd Avenue in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and took him into custody at the motel without incident.

Stephen Smith | Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

Smith, whose last known address was in north suburban Zion, is charged with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, child abuse, child enticement and exposing himself to a child, according to Kenosha County inmate records. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of failing to provide information as a registered sex offender.

According to the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, Smith registered as a sex offender in 2012 and was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Illinois in 1992.