Zion police investigating homicide after body found with gunshot wound

Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found Wednesday in north suburban Zion.

About 1:05 p.m., officers arrived at a house in the 1600 block of 19th Street and discovered an unconscious 37-year-old man, according to a statement from Zion police. He appeared to have a gunshot wound.

The Zion Fire Department was called to the scene, police said, and responders determined the man was dead.

The Lake County Coroner’s office did not immediately confirm the death, and an autopsy to determine the cause of death was scheduled for Thursday.

Zion police and Lake County officers were investigating the homicide.