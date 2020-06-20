 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Polling Place: The DH in the National League? Here’s what voters have to say about that

For the first time since the American League turned to the DH in 1973, both leagues could be in sync on this oft-debated issue.

By Steve Greenberg
St Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs
Somewhere, Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber is gnawing angrily on the leather ties of his outfielder’s glove.
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Somewhere, Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber is gnawing angrily on the leather ties of his outfielder’s glove.

We can’t prove this, but can’t you picture it? Schwarber is a proud baseball player. A proud National League baseball player. He wants to rake at the plate and try mightily to run down fly balls, and not necessarily in that order.

What Schwarber undoubtedly doesn’t want is for his glove to gather dust in the dugout while he’s in the lineup — most days — as the Cubs’ designated hitter. But there’s a pretty good chance that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

If there’s going to be baseball in 2020, one of the oddities of the season is expected to be the implementation of the universal DH. For the first time since the American League turned to the DH in 1973, both leagues would be in sync on this oft-debated issue.

But what about the fans?

For this week’s “Polling Place” — your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter — we asked fans how they felt about the DH in the NL.

“You are not a ballplayer if you don’t have both a bat and a glove,” commented @aweary13.

That’s an old NL saw if we’ve ever heard one, but it doesn’t represent the results of this poll question. Most respondents were either on board with the universal DH or at least open to seeing how it shakes out.

“Whichever way it is, it should be the same for both leagues,” @debert26 wrote. “Especially with so much interleague play.”

That’s the whole reason behind it, with teams expected to be mixed — for this season only — into extra-large divisions with opponents from both the AL and NL.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Where do you stand on the designated hitter being used in the National League?

Upshot: “Love it” was sure to draw a lot of votes from AL fans alone, so take this result with a grain of South Side salt. Still, this is America in 2020: If only 25% of folks hate you, you must not be that bad. Let’s let @JayZawaski670 take it from here: “There is still a part of me that likes the NL style of the game. I’m sure I won’t miss it when it’s gone, though.”

Poll No. 2: Regardless of what happens in 2020, should baseball’s playoff field be permanently expanded?

Upshot: There has been talk of up to 16 teams being included in this year’s field. Considering all the teams that are in tank mode, it might be really hard for the Cubs or Sox to miss the playoffs. Clearly, 10 is enough for our voters (and undoubtedly is too many for some). “We’re No. 16!” definitely doesn’t have much of a ring to it. As @JBIRD1268 put it, “This isn’t the NFL. Stop!”

Poll No. 3: After all the acrimony in baseball, where does your fandom stand?

Upshot: On one side of the fence sits @jkline2. “I’m out, but to be fair it’s not just this,” he commented. “It’s the Astros, Marquee, what’s happening to the minor leagues, etc.” On the other is @Chrissoxfan8, who wrote, “I haven’t been paying attention to the back-and-forth between owners [and] players, so I’m not put off by it. I just want to see my White Sox team go out there and play.” Meanwhile, how soon until that fence buckles under so much weight?

Next Up In Cubs

The Latest

Sarah Gorden’s goal to bridge the gap between women’s soccer and the Black community with youth camps

Gorden is just one of many NWSL players who have actively used her platform to confront systemic racism and advocate for police reform.

By Annie Costabile

Fire’s Brandt Bronico hopes players, league develop partnership

Bronico, along with teammates CJ Sapong and Jeremiah Gutjahr, represented the Fire during the players’ negotiations with MLS to resume the season. Before an agreement was reached to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement to pave the way for a restart, the league threatened to lock out the players.

By Brian Sandalow

Will White Sox have last laugh with a shortened season?

Five questions to consider as White Sox approach a year that will be cut in more than half.

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Sky’s Gabby Williams excited for WNBA’s return, but remains wary until health protocols are finalized

The WNBA and WNBPA return-to-play plan was met with mixed emotions this week as it left players and fans with more questions than answers.

By Madeline Kenney

Blackhawks’ pending free agents — Crawford, Kubalik, Strome, others — face long wait until offseason

General manager Stan Bowman has said he won’t begin negotiations with the team’s notable free agents until the offseason, and that might not begin until late October.

By Ben Pope

Pandemic keeps plumbers busy; housebound clients mean ‘a lot more toilets being flushed’ (LIVE UPDATES)

Here’s what we learned today about the coronavirus and its ripple effects in Chicago and Illinois.

By Sun-Times staff