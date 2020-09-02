Cubs put lefty Jose Quintana on 10-day injured list with left lat inflammation

The Cubs put left-hander Jose Quintana on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with inflammation in his left lat.

In a corresponding move, they recalled right-hander Jason Adam from their alternate site in South Bend, Indiana. Adam has no record but has a 7.36 ERA in three appearances with the Cubs this season.

“I think how hard he had to work his last inning in Cincinnati is when I found out about it,” manager David Ross said. “I don’t know if it happened the inning before or during that inning. [He] just thought it was some normal soreness and tightness. He threw his bullpen today and it still didn’t go away.

“He’s still dealing with a little bit of that and out of caution, making sure everything is fine there is important.”

The Cubs have had concerns about their starting-pitching depth since spring training, and those worries carried into summer camp after Quintana cut a nerve in the thumb of his pitching hand in early July. That injury kept him out until late August.

That depth will be tested once again because Quintana’s latest injury is the second major blow to the rotation this week. The Cubs put right-hander Tyler Chatwood (strained right forearm) on the IL on Tuesday.

The team likely will turn to right-hander Adbert Alzolay to fill a rotation spot down the stretch. Alzolay, 25, has made two appearances this season and looked good in his only start of 2020, tossing five scoreless innings Aug. 19 against the Cardinals.

Bryant likes Cubs’ dugout noise

The players in the Cubs’ dugout have started to get a reputation around the majors for their energy and excitement during games. But not all the attention has been positive.

Reds right-hander Tejay Antone took exception to what he called ‘‘chirping’’ last week and was critical of what he thought was obnoxious behavior.

Third baseman Kris Bryant admitted the Cubs can get crazy at times, but he thinks it has helped them to make the most of this season and doesn’t want them to stop.

‘‘I think we might be the most obnoxious,’’ Bryant said with a laugh. ‘‘But we’re all embracing it and enjoying that. I think other teams can go about it the same way, and I just think we’re doing a really good job of creating our energy in the dugout. That’s what we had to do to get through the game and enjoy it and win, and I think it’s been working for us. So we’ll keep doing it.

‘‘It feels like it’s a college team. The rallies you do in the dugout, you just say the dumbest things. Not necessarily inappropriate, but just loud and obnoxious stuff that you wouldn’t do on the street. It’s made it fun and just enjoyable.’’