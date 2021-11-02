 clock menu more-arrow no yes
New bobbleheads commemorate Cubs’ World Series title

The bobbleheads feature each player holding a replica World Series trophy.

By Sun-Times staff
In honor of the fifth anniversary of the Cubs’ World Series title the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled limited-edition World Series bobbleheads.
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum/FOCO

It’s been five years since the Cubs won the 2016 World Series. To commemorate that long-awaited championship, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled limited-edition World Series bobbleheads of Albert Almora, Carl Edwards Jr., Chris Coghlan, Hector Rondon, Jorge Soler, Justin Grimm, and Pedro Strop. These seven players were the only players from the 2016 team to not have a bobblehead produced following the World Series title.

The bobbleheads, which are manufactured by FOCO and feature each player holding a replica World Series trophy, are $45 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order. A set of seven is available for $300.

“We’re excited to release the bobbleheads of these seven players who were important members of the Chicago Cubs’ World Series championship in 2016,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We’re even more excited that this makes the 2016 Cubs the first team to have its entire 25-man roster commemorated with World Series Champions Bobbleheads.”

