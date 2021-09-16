 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Seven-run third inning not enough in Cubs’ loss to the Phillies

The Cubs sent 12 batters to the plate in their seven-run third inning in Thursday’s 17-8 loss

By Russell Dorsey
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA -— The Cubs’ offense already was having a solid series against the Phillies, scoring 11 runs in the first two games and putting together strong at-bats. But the hitters saved their best for the last game with a seven-run third inning. It wasn’t enough, however, in a 17-8 loss.

Sergio Alcantara led off with a walk and was followed by a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Hendricks. Rafael Ortega and Frank Schwindel walked to load the bases with one out. The next batter, Ian Happ, was hit in the foot with a slider in the dirt, giving the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

Next batter, Ian Happ brought home the first run of the game as he was hit in the foot with a slider in the dirt, giving the Cubs a 1-0 lead. Willson Contreras added an RBI single two pitches later. Patrick Wisdom would get in on the action next, lining a two-run double into the left-field gap.

After hitting a solo homer on Wednesday, Matt Duffy put the exclamation point on the inning with a three-run homer into the left-field seats to give the Cubs a 7-0 lead. It was only the second time in Duffy’s career that he had homered in back-to-back games.

“Our guys have done that,” manager David Ross said of his offense this week. “I mean, if you look at kind of our track record of this second group, we’ve done a nice job as the game goes on and continue to have good at-bats.’’

The Cubs wouldn’t be able to take advantage of that large lead as starter Kyle Hendricks allowed seven runs in his start on Thursday. The team’s bullpen was asked to cover a lot of ground and was unable to stop the bleeding as the Phillies went on a 17-1 run in the game to take the series.

Injury Update

Things have gone well for Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner during his latest rehab assignment as he works his way back from a strained right oblique. He has been on the injured list since July 29.

Hoerner has been playing shortstop for Triple-A Iowa and is 2-for-9.

He had the night off Thursday and likely will play one more game in the minors on Friday before returning to the Cubs. If things go well, he could be back in the lineup Saturday in Milwaukee.

Right-hander Keegan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation) has responded well after his bullpen session Tuesday. He will throw again Friday before the series opener against the Brewers. Ross said Thursday that the plan is for Thompson to rejoin the rotation when he’s healthy.

Next Up In Cubs

The Latest

Nominee for state watchdog job steps down after social media posts surface bashing Trump

In one Facebook post from last July, Dennis Rendleman writes in part "ever wonder if Covid might be God’s punishment for 45’s election and reign?" referring to the former president. A scan of Rendleman’s page shows the former inspector general nominee posted negative opinion stories and political cartoons about Trump.

By Rachel Hinton

Corliss basketball coach Harvey Jones resigns

Harvey Jones was 72-29 in four seasons with the Trojans. He built the program into a major contender in the city and a small school state powerhouse.

By Michael O'Brien

Hear the one about the Chicago pol saying no to some extra cash? No joke, five in City Council reject salary boost

The five taking a pass on the raise are a mix of North, Northwest and Southwest Side Council members. all in their first or second term — Raymond Lopez (15th), Silvana Tabares (23rd), Felix Cardona (31st), Gilbert Villegas (36th) and Matt Martin (47th).

By Rachel Hinton

Not a single ICU bed free, doctors and nurses bone tired — southern Illinois battles a virus and ‘a plethora of disinformation’

"We’ve been pounding away saying the disease is the enemy, not each other. But we’re running out of ways to say it," said Rosslind Rice, communications director for Southern Illinois Healthcare,

By Mitchell Armentrout

Park District should rethink its rules on life ring placement

If the park district is truly in the life-safety business, then the agency should want people to be safe at all points through the lakefront.

By CST Editorial Board

Trout fishing in Illinois: Details of fall season come from the IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources posted the details today of the fall trout season, set to open Oct. 16; the early catch-and-release release will open at a few sites on Oct. 2.

By Dale Bowman