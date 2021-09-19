Patrick Wisdom breaks Kris Bryant’s rookie home run record in Cubs’ win

MILWAUKEE – Patrick Wisdom burst on to the scene this season and has become quite the story in an otherwise down season for the Cubs. The Cubs’ third baseman’s impressive power has made him a threat any time he steps into the batter’s box.

Wisdom capped the Cubs’ 6-2 comeback victory over the Brewers in a big way as he broke Kris Bryant’s rookie home run record.

The Cubs’ third baseman came up with two on in the seventh inning, looking to extend the Cubs lead. Wisdom got a 2-1 fastball from Gandel Gustave and crushed it 430 feet to give the Cubs a commanding 6-2 lead.

“It’s awesome. It’s really cool. I’m super excited,” Wisdom said after game. “I’m definitely honored. It was really cool, my wife and my two daughters were here in the stand. So that was pretty special for me.”

It was Wisdom’s franchise record 27th home run of the season. He also currently leads all National League rookies in homers and slugging percentage.

When you put Wisdom’s record-breaking season into perspective, what makes it more impressive is the fact that he didn’t play his first game for the Cubs until May 25. But he quickly put himself on the map with his power surge.

“The fact that he breaks the rookie record for this organization with some really talented players that have been here and in that fashion was awesome,” manager David Ross said. “

Bryant, who set the record back in 2015, got a front row seat to Wisdom’s magical season before he was traded to the Giants. But when San Francisco was in town last week, the former Cub made sure to congratulate Wisdom early on the accomplishment.

“When he got there, we were just chit chatting and he said, ‘When you break my record, congrats on everything,’ so that was pretty cool,” Wisdom said.

Hoerner in, Maples out

The Cubs also activated infielder Nico Hoerner from the injured list on Sunday. Hoerner started at shortstop and batted fifth.

To make room for Hoerner on the active roster, right-hander Dillon Maples was designated for assignment. Maples was one of the longest tenured players in the organization. The Cubs’ reliever was drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

Maples has had a complicated journey in his time in Chicago due to his command issues. The Cubs’ right-hander has elite stuff, but has never been able to harness it and consistently fill up the strike zone.

This season, he had a 2.59 ERA in 28 games, but a 1.277 WHIP and 7.2 BB/9. In five seasons with the Cubs, he owns a career 5.10 ERA.

“This guy has worked his tail off to continue to evolve [and] try to get his stuff in the zone consistently,” Ross said before the game. “I think we’re just at a point in the season, in his career, and was just getting to a space where we want to take some look at some other guys and roster crunches. I think there’s still some people in the organization that still feel like we’ve just run out of time.

“We wish him the best in his career, and hopefully for his sake, he catches on with somebody and is able to have a long, successful career. Just doesn’t look right now, at this time, he’s going to be with us right now.”

The team also optioned outfielder Nick Martini to Triple-A Iowa.