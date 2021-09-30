Cubs’ Austin Romine lands on injured list

PITTSBURGH — The Cubs put catcher Austin Romine on the injured list before Thursday’s series finale against the Pirates. The team gave no injury designation for the move.

Just like with third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who went on the injured list with no injury designation on Wednesday, it usually signifies that a player has either tested positive for COVID or been deemed a close contact with someone who has tested positive.

“When you have an outbreak, just like when I was out [due to COVID], they ran through a few days of testing to make sure everything’s alright,” manager David Ross said before the Cubs’ 9-0 win. “So we’ll continue to do that.”

Per MLB protocols, Tier 1 personnel who are vaccinated and are close contacts of someone who tests positive for the virus would not have to quarantine. Unvaccinated Tier 1 personnel would have to quarantine for seven days if deemed a close contact.

The move to the injured list also opens up a spot on the 40-man roster, which wouldn’t happen in normal circumstances. Catcher Erick Castillo from Triple-A Iowa to take Romine’s spot on the active roster. Castillo has a .199/.307/.246 slashline with a homer and 19 RBIs in 57 games.

The team also had a full group in Pittsburgh on Thursday as their taxi squad, including catcher Tyler Payne, infielders Tyler Ladendorf and Jared Young, and right-handers Dakota Mekkes and Joe Biagini.

“They’re here for us out of an abundance of caution,” Ross said. “You gotta have some backup [plans] in case something is more serious.”

The Cubs are among a handful of teams that did not reach the 85% vaccination threshold for Tier 1 personnel this season.

“It’s disappointing to not be at 85% as a team,” president Jed Hoyer said earlier this season. “We’ve worked hard to try and convince or educate the people that have been reluctant.”

Six-run second inning carries the Cubs

Left-hander Justin Steele didn’t have to do too much in his final start of the season as his offense did all of the heavy lifting in Thursday’s win,

The Cubs got their six-run second inning started with a bang as shortstop Sergio Alcántara crushed a two-run shot into the right-field seats, giving the Cubs a 3-0 lead.

After a Frank Schwindel RBI-groundout made it 4-0, the Cubs got creative on the bases to add to their lead. With Rafael Ortega on third base and Ian Happ on first, Happ got himself into a rundown to force a throw to second base.

As the throw went to second Ortega scampered home and beat the throw and made it a five-run lead. An RBI-double by Willson Contreras and RBI-single by Matt Duffy would give the Cubs a 7-0 lead.

Bote leaves game in the seventh inning

Infielder David Bote was removed during the seventh inning of Thursday’s game with a right shoulder injury. Bote was on the on-deck circle preparing to take his at-bat, but felt some discomfort in his shoulder. He was replaced by Trent Giambrone. Bote missed time this season with a separated left shoulder.

“He had a little something in his shoulder in the on-deck circle,” Ross said after the game. “Didn’t want to push it in that moment. We’ll have him get checked out and see where he’s at.”