 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Despite season-ending injury, Michael Hermosillo proud of first season with the Cubs

Hermosillo was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a Grade 3 left forearm strain.

By Russell Dorsey
AP Photos

There was a lot of excitement when outfielder Michael Hermosillo finally got his opportunity to play with the Cubs this season. After tearing it up at Triple-A Iowa, the lifelong Cubs fan finally got his chance to play for his hometown team.

Unfortunately, Hermosillo’s the feel-good story won’t have a happy ending this season as the Cubs put the 26-year-old outfielder on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a left forearm strain. The timeline for Hermosillo’s Grade 3 strain is around four weeks, ending his first season in Chicago.

“Yeah, just like super unfortunate,” Hermosillo said before Wednesday’s game against the Reds. “Super sad that opportunity gets cut short. But it is what it is. Just bounce back from it.”

Hermosillo injured the left forearm on Friday against the Pirates as he reached back to touch home plate while sliding. The injury got progressively worse in the days that followed as he tried to work through the soreness.

But after considerable swelling and bruising in the area confirmation of the damage in the forearm, the team ultimately made the decision to put Hermosillo on the shelf.

“It’s pretty significant,” Hermosillo said. “Obviously, not surgery. Like it will completely heal, but just for the level of the injury and like the pain I felt didn’t really match up to the same extent [to] something that I could just ride through and play through.”

Hermosillo didn’t waste his chance he got with the Cubs and after putting together the best season of his career in the minors, he showed those same tools in the big leagues.

Not only did he show he could play an above-average center field, he also flashed the power that he tapped into more this season with a .500 slugging percentage with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs in 16 games.

As the Cubs try to forge a plan for the future, the last few months have been a job audition for several players. Hermosillo is hoping he’s done enough to be on the team’s radar in 2022.

“I definitely love it here,” he said. “Love the guys. Love the management. They’ve helped me a lot. Even analytically, just some of the information that I’ve been able to apply to my game, on the hitting side of things and the guys who run the stuff over here just been able to like improve on the stuff that I was kind of already working on with the Angels, but just to a better, more consistent level.

“I think there’s some things that I hopefully showed that will put that in the back of their head. But at the end of the day, just keep doing what I’m doing regardless.”

Hermosillo will spend the rest of the week with the team before heading off to Arizona to continue his rehab. But he’s not going to waste the time he has left.

“I’m just gonna soak in as [many] remaining conversations as I can,” Hermosillo said. “We were talking about facing [Wade] Miley yesterday. Even though I wasn’t in the game, just conversations like that where I’m like, ‘That’s a solid conversation that I can apply next year if I get to face that guy.’ So gonna take in all those conversations and just enjoy the time around teammates, the coaches [and] enjoy the fans.”

Next Up In Cubs

The Latest

Man killed in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

The man was outside in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Plan to open up pot sales downtown, ease onerous cannabis zoning rules sent to full City Council

New zoning rules aim to make the state’s biggest city more attractive to pot businesses. Of the 110 operational dispensaries in Illinois, just 18 have opened in Chicago.

By Tom Schuba

‘The Card Counter’: In one of the year’s best films, Oscar Isaac plays a gambler who knows when to walk away

Director Paul Schrader’s brilliant noir expertly captures the intensity of its antihero and the sometimes exciting, sometimes depressing vibe of a casino.

By Richard Roeper

‘The Gipper’ goes to Springfield? House task force weighs adding Reagan statue to Illinois Capitol grounds

The committee didn’t make a final determination about a statue of Reagan. State Rep. Mary Flowers said the panel she chairs is not at the decision-making stage yet and is focused on listening to "what everyone has to say."

By Rachel Hinton

Pedestrian struck by Metra BNSF train near Berwyn

All inbound remain halted near Berwyn with outbound trains experiencing extensive delays.

By Sun-Times Wire

On your marks, get set ... get open

The signing of Breshad Perriman gives Matt Nagy and the Bears a relay team of sub-4.4 40 speedsters at wide receiver — with Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin and Damiere Byrd. Now they have to find a way to turn that speed into a weapon.

By Mark Potash