Saturday, October 1, 2022
Cubs players can expect specifics during exit interviews

Team wins sixth straight game, but Ross warns late-season success not a guarantee of 2023 success

By  Mark Gonzales
   
Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning of a baseball game, in Chicago, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Matt Marton, AP

The exit interviews with players already started, and Cubs manager David Ross and his staff are smart enough to realize a surprisingly successful second half doesn’t assure 2023 playoff consideration.

“We got a long way to go to get better to be competing for a World Series,” Ross said Saturday before Seiya Suzuki hit a tie-breaking home run in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win over the Reds that extended the Cubs’ winning streak to six consecutive games. “But these guys are on a mission to do that. And as long as we keep that mindset, we’ll be fine.”

The focus is placed on specific ways to improve for next season.

“I’m not a big fan of ‘let’s sit down and see how your season went,’ “ said Ross, who is more curious to hear what areas of improvement players seek and whether the team can assist them in the offseason.”

“One player asked me, ‘what do you think I need to work on?’ I’m not going to say, ‘you need to get on base more.’ “

Instead, the dialogue is more work specific, whether it’s improving strength or speed or sharpening a pitch.

“Instead of macro things we have to work on, there will be small details to work on to make us better,” said Ross, who liked the eagerness of his players.

Reliever Adbert Alzolay, who pitched three perfect innings, liked the chats.

“Now you have an idea of things you need to get better at and things to keep working to win,” Alzolay said.

A double-digit deficit in the National League Central that has persisted since a three-game sweep by the Yankees in mid-June shifted the front office’s focus toward deadline trades and scouting their minor-league players.

A plethora of injuries, combined with deadline trades, resulted in the Cubs using 64 players, including 39 pitchers.

Second baseman Nick Madrigal (groin) will join pitcher Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) in Arizona shortly to recover from their ailments under the supervision of new strength and conditioning coordinator Blaine Kinsley.

Left-hander Justin Steele threw 119 innings but missed the last month because a low back strain.

“The back thing was kind of random, weird, but things happen,” Steele said before throwing his final bullpen session.

The Cubs are expected to invest in the free-agent market to enhance their playoff chances. It also could mean that some players could be hard-pressed to retain spots on the 2023 major-league roster.

Ross cited shortstop Nico Hoerner (2021) and All-Star left fielder Ian Happ (2019) as examples of players who were cut at the end of spring training but eventually made an impact.

“Sometimes it just happens,” Ross said. “Guys find that extra gear, that mental toughness - whether it’s not taking for granted or proving people wrong or just that different mentality - can be powerful.

“Everyone is different. We want everybody in theory to come here and stay and produce. It’s not everyone’s path. I got released and was able to reset and have a different mindset in my career. I don’t think it’s a bad thing.”

Rookie Christopher Morel batted .190 in the final two months, and his contact rate this season was only 63.4 percent according to Fangraphs. But Morel provided exceptional versatility and timely power after marking the jump from Double-A Tennessee May 17.

“I’ve had highs and lows, but just learning from those experiences is very important,” Morel said.

