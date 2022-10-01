Jason Heyward gets another tribute from Cubs

When a disgruntled Ian Happ was one of the final cuts of spring training in 2019, veteran Jason Heyward took him to dinner to let him know he remained part of the Cubs family.

That’s a large reason why Happ was one of several thousand people who showed their thanks to Heyward, who delivered the lineup card and was treated to a one-minute video in the middle of the fourth inning of Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Reds.

Heyward, who learned in August he won’t be with the Cubs for his eighth season, saluted the crowd and flashed his 2016 World Series ring.

“He deserved that, for sure,” said Happ, who was grateful he didn’t have to bat after the Heyward tribute.

Manager David Ross also was moved by the tribute for Heyward, who broke in as a rookie with the Braves in 2010 when Ross was a backup catcher.

“You know that saying, ‘surround yourself with good people,’ “ Ross said. “Jason Heyward is always somebody you want to surround yourself with.”

Caissie’s climb

Outfielder Owen Caissie, one of 14 prospects participating in a four-day seminar, recognized the happiness around Wrigley Field.

“My biggest takeaway is that everyone seems to be happy here,” said Caissie, the Cubs’ eighth top prospect according to Baseball America. “When I’m walking down the street, everyone has a smile on their face.”

Caissie, 20, overcame his frowns at Class-A South Bend, where he batted .122 with three RBIs in his first 49 at-bats, to finish with a .254 batting average with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs.

“It probably was an aggressive assignment going into High A, but definitely learned a lot,” Caissie said. “I got exposed my first month. It happens, but I came back from it and learn all the way through the year.”

Caissie said he wondered what was going wrong but never lost faith in his abilities.

“I’m all in with the Cubs,” said Caissie, who will report soon to play in the Arizona Fall League. “Whatever they want me to do, I’ll do it. I’m just trying to make it to Wrigley and win a World Series with them.”

This and that

Wade Miley threw two scoreless innings in his first relief appearance since Sept. 25, 2020 to earn the win. “Any time you can vulture (a win), it’s good,” Miley quipped. … Cubs starters have posted a 1.74 ERA in their last 10 games, lowest in the majors.

