Jed Hoyer: Cubs will be ‘aggressive’ filling holes ‘in the best way’ this offseason

Jed Hoyer described it as a “great feeling” to hear Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts say the president of baseball operations has the flexibility to use financial resources how he sees fit this offseason.

“If we get to a place where we ask for a significant amount of money or to sign one player or several players, I have no doubt that we’ll have his blessing,” Hoyer said during his end-of-season press conference Monday. “And I have no doubt the resources will be there.”

Don’t expect, however, a total reversal of the Cubs’ offseason approach from last year, when their big acquisitions were outfielder Seiya Suzuki (five-year, $85 million deal contract) and Marcus Stroman (three years, $71 million).

Hoyer fell back on familiar tropes from a year ago. The Cubs are going to focus on “intelligent spending,” for example. Keep that in mind when the club is mentioned in speculation about top free agents like Aaron Judge, who reportedly turned down a seven-year $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees.

“I want to build on the momentum that we created at the end of the year,” Hoyer said, “but I know that we have some holes to fill, and we’ll be aggressive to try to fill those holes in the best way possible. And I think we can definitely compete next year. And we also want to create something lasting and special.”

The Cubs can take steps toward those goals even before free agency opens after the World Series.

When asked if the team had broached extension conversations with players like Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner — who are entering their last and first years of arbitration, respectively — Hoyer said they’ve “taken the first steps.” He then reiterated the club’s policy against addressing extension negotiations while talks are ongoing.

“Certainly there are players we’d love to keep in a Cub uniform for a long time,” Hoyer said, “and hopefully we can work hard on those and get some across the finish line.”

The Cubs also have several impending free agents they could bring back.

Hoyer said the Cubs will extend a qualifying offer to Willson Contreras. The veteran catcher is expected to turn it down. They also have a pair of veteran pitchers, Drew Smyly and Wade Miley, whom Hoyer spoke highly of Monday.

“With both guys, in the right setup, we’d love to have them back,” Hoyer said. “They both have a really positive impact on the organization. And there’s no finish line when it comes to adding guys that can make starts in the big leagues and that can add to your culture.”

Further talks between the Cubs and Smyly’s camp are expected this month, working toward a possible reunion next season, according to sources.

While Smyly has a $10 million mutual option for 2023, it’s more likely the parties will negotiate a new contract.

Miley’s situation is more up in the air. He only made nine appearances for the Cubs this year due to injuries and will have to prove that he can stay healthy.

Hoyer maneuvered around a question about where a top-of-the-rotation arm fits into the club’s offseason priorities.

“We’re actively looking for quality innings,” Hoyer said, “pitchers we feel like we can work with and potentially make better.”

The shortstop market also presents an opportunity for the Cubs to improve, potentially moving Hoerner to second base and signing an established shortstop out of another strong free agent class.

“We have total confidence in Nico’s ability to play shortstop, and he proved that this year,” Hoyer said. “But … the game is about to trend more athletic. Getting rid of the shift will force that, some of the base running rules will force that.”

Hoyer insisted the Cubs want to compete next season. But he said that a year ago, too.

“We certainly want next season to look a lot more like our second half than our first half [this season],” Hoyer said. “And if it does, we do have a chance to be in the race and play meaningful games throughout the entire season. And hopefully, that means competing in October.”

