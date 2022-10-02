Cubs’ Willson Contreras soaks in Wrigley Field for possibly the last time

Willson Contreras hugged pinch-runner Alfonso Rivas, acknowledged a standing ovation with a wave before embracing manager David Ross and shaking hands and exchanging more hugs with his teammates in the dugout in the eighth inning.

Contreras knew well before an 8-1 win over the Reds that this likely was his last home appearance in a Cubs uniform, and he returned to the field after his teammates sang “Go, Cubs, Go” with the fans.

“I enjoyed every moment because I had a good time,” said Contreras, who was joined by older brother Wilmer and family members around home plate.

“This could have been my home for my whole career, but I got to a moment in my career that is like a dream coming true. I earned my spot in free agency and I’m looking forward to it.”

Contreras, 30, joined the Cubs organization in 2009 and praised former executive Oneri Fleita for asking before the 2012 season if he would switch from third base to catcher, along with scouts Paul Weaver and Julio Figueroa for their support.

“Once I got to the big leagues (in 2016), I told (former manager) Joe Maddon that he was never going to send me down to Triple-A because I’m going to own this spot, own this place.”

Contreras is a three-time National League All-Star, but his greatest memory was winning the 2016 World Series.

“The World Series is everything to me and the group of guys we had,” Contreras said.

But Contreras hinted last week of an eventual separation, as he spoke of signing with a team where he feels welcome.

“That’s why I wanted to come back this week, because I don’t know what the future holds,” said Contreras, who missed four weeks because of a sore ankle. “I don’t know if it’s going to be my last game with the Cubs, but I enjoyed the moment.”

Contreras also appreciated the effort and camaraderie of his teammates. The Cubs’ 38-29 second-half record alleviated the emotional roller coaster of him not being dealt by the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

“This team has grown up during the year,” said Contreras, who wasn’t sure if he would play the final three games at Cincinnati. “I know we didn’t end up where we wanted to. The fact is every member of this team is going out there and play 100 percent every day. It matters to this team, and that’s what good teams end up doing — playing 100 percent every year until the last game, and that’s what everyone is doing here.”

Despite the seven-game winning streak and strong second half, not everyone is assured of returning. That includes reliever Mark Leiter Jr., who posted a 2.37 ERA and limited opponents to a .203 batting average in his last 16 games.

“I’d say it’s out of my control,” Leiter said. “I feel I’ve done very well, and hopefully I put myself in a position to be here next year. It would be great.”

Ross, meanwhile, has been delighted with the effort even after their deficit in the NL Central reached double digits permanently on June 11.

“Nobody is going through the motions here,” Ross said.

